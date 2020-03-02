Plan would stop Cohoes plant from burning toxic firefighting foam

The Norlite Company doesn't appear to have been breaking any laws when it incinerated large volumes of highly toxic firefighting foam and spewed the chemicals into the sky through a smokestack above the streets of Cohoes to be dispersed by the prevailing winds.

Experts say that as many as 170,000 people live in the area that could be impacted by the fumes. However, part of the problem is no one knows for sure how safe or how dangerous the burning process of PFOAs might be.

Local officials clearly don't want to take any chances.

Hear some of their concerns, by watching the video of Dan Levy's story.

Norlite released the following statement:

"Norlite, LLC is aware of the proposed bill. Norlite has not processed AFFF material at its Cohoes facility since December 2019, and is not accepting or processing such material pending further research by the U.S. EPA and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to confirm the existing evidence that thermal destruction is the safest and most effective disposal method for AFFF material. We understand and are sensitive to public questions and concerns about AFFF. We have no interest in any activity that federal and state regulatory agencies believe, based on sound science, would adversely affect the environment or the local community."

Basil Seggos, Commissioner, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, released the following statement:

"New York continues to lead the nation in protecting public health and the environment from PFAS, and ensuring all New Yorkers are safeguarded from exposure to these compounds. While we cannot comment on pending legislation, DEC is working closely with Cohoes to conduct rigorous oversight of the facility and Norlite has committed to not process any firefighting foam while further evaluations are underway."