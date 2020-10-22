QUICK LINKS:
The Lesson Plan | Chris Gibson | We Salute You | Top Teacher | Commit to Kids | Streaming Video | WNYT Apps
Advertisement

Fighting off an invader on Lake George

Mark Mulholland
Updated: October 22, 2020 08:17 PM
Created: October 22, 2020 05:38 PM

LAKE GEORGE - Sixty-five feet up in a hemlock tree on top of Dome Island, a scientist takes samples of a tiny little invasive.

Advertisement

While down below on the shore near Red Rock Bay in Dresden, Washington County, NYS DEC teams are spraying and injecting hemlocks.

It's all part of a large-scale effort to stop the spread of HWA, a microscopic insect that feeds on and kills hemlocks, which are the most abundant tree in the Lake George basin.

DEC Forester Bryan Ellis, who is part of the department's Bureau of Invasive Species Unit, says HWA is the single biggest threat to  trees on the shores and islands of the lake.

"We've seen it completely wipe out hemlocks which would have a huge effect, especially in an area like Lake George."

Hemlocks are referred to as a "foundation species."

They provide shade to wildlife on the shore and in the water.

They also prevent soil run-off into the lake, and they provide a natural frame to the picture perfect beauty of the 32-mile body of water.

Dr. Mark Whitmore, from Cornell University, is a leading expert on adelgids.

He's seen them wipe out entire forests in the Southern United States.

"The worst case scenario is a really ugly thing."

He's hoping pesticides will buy time for some natural predators, including beetles and flies, to take hold down the road.

"The best case scenario is that we're successful in knocking down the populations up here now," said Whitmore.

He says the best guess is that the insects were carried to Lake George by the wind, or on birds.

It was an astute camper who first found the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid at a campsite in August.

DEC says they expect the operation to take at least five years.


Copyright 2020 - WNYT-TV, LLC A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man arrested in connection with Troy homicide investigation
Joseph Dominguez
Colorado landlord threatens rent hike if Biden wins
Colorado landlord threatens rent hike if Biden wins
FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: antiviral remdesivir
FILE - In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, rubber stoppers are placed onto filled vials of the investigational drug remdesivir at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. On Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug to treat COVID-19: remdesivir, an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalization. The drug, which California-based Gilead Sciences Inc. is calling Veklury, cut the time to recovery by five days on average in a large study led by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. (Gilead Sciences via AP)
IRS agent from Albany charged in major drug trafficking scheme
IRS agent from Albany charged in major drug trafficking scheme
New coronavirus cases reported in Bethlehem, Colonie, Ballston Spa schools
New coronavirus cases reported in Bethlehem, Colonie, Ballston Spa schools
Advertisement

Top Stories

Trump, Biden go after each other on coronavirus, taxes
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden holds up a mask as President Donald Trump takes notes during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)
FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: antiviral remdesivir
FILE - In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, rubber stoppers are placed onto filled vials of the investigational drug remdesivir at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. On Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug to treat COVID-19: remdesivir, an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalization. The drug, which California-based Gilead Sciences Inc. is calling Veklury, cut the time to recovery by five days on average in a large study led by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. (Gilead Sciences via AP)
Cuomo: NY state infection rate is 1.2%
FILE - Eric Antosh has a nasal swab taken by a nurse at a COVID-19 testing site in Brooklyn.
Man arrested in connection with Troy homicide investigation
Joseph Dominguez
GOP-led Senate panel advances Barrett as Democrats boycott
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, left, speaks with Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., during a Senate Judiciary Committee Executive Business meeting, including the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to serve as an associate justice on the Supreme Court of the United States, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP)
Advertisement